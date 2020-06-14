All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 19 2020 at 6:37 PM

4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2

4936 Del Monte Avenue · (888) 297-8722
Location

4936 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This nicely furnished condo is the upstairs unit of a duplex that has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in the peace and quiet of southern Ocean Beach...just 1.5 blocks to the water and a little further to the bars and restaurants of Newport Avenue.

The bedrooms feature hardwood and several windows each to allow the ocean breezes to flow. One bedroom has a queen bed, the second bedroom has two twins.

The kitchen is completely equipped with all appliances, pots, pans, utensils and plateware that you will need to take full advantage of cooking for yourself when you choose to stay in.

The unit also has wonderful amenities such as an a parking space for one car (a premium at the beach), washer and dryer, cable, and high-speed internet accesss. The unit even has air conditioning, for those days when the ocean breeze stops blowing. Everything else you need is included from linens to beach towels to beach toys.

There is also an assigned, off-street parking spot.

Rate is subject to change based upon length of tenancy and included utilities.
Single family residence with off-street single car parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 have any available units?
4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 have?
Some of 4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 does offer parking.
Does 4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 have a pool?
No, 4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 have accessible units?
No, 4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2 has units with dishwashers.
