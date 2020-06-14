4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2

Amenities

This nicely furnished condo is the upstairs unit of a duplex that has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in the peace and quiet of southern Ocean Beach...just 1.5 blocks to the water and a little further to the bars and restaurants of Newport Avenue.



The bedrooms feature hardwood and several windows each to allow the ocean breezes to flow. One bedroom has a queen bed, the second bedroom has two twins.



The kitchen is completely equipped with all appliances, pots, pans, utensils and plateware that you will need to take full advantage of cooking for yourself when you choose to stay in.



The unit also has wonderful amenities such as an a parking space for one car (a premium at the beach), washer and dryer, cable, and high-speed internet accesss. The unit even has air conditioning, for those days when the ocean breeze stops blowing. Everything else you need is included from linens to beach towels to beach toys.



There is also an assigned, off-street parking spot.



Rate is subject to change based upon length of tenancy and included utilities.

Single family residence with off-street single car parking