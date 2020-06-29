All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

4924 Haight Trail

4924 Haight Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4924 Haight Terrace, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Spectrum Center, 2 Bed | 2.5 Bath Single Level Condo For Rent With Garage - Beautiful, single level home in Tribeca @ Spectrum available for rent NOW.

Open floor plan with laminate flooring in the main living space.
Tiled kitchen and bathrooms.
Gracious rooms with ample closet space.
Stackable washer and dryer in unit.
Two car tandem garage.
Complex features resort like amenities.
Close to shopping and transportation.

Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable, WiFi. Owner pays trash.

Rent: $2,295 per month
Security Deposit $2,295

Owner will accept 1 small dog or cat with size and breed restrictions. Additional Deposit required. Call for additional information.

Application Requirements:
$42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs. old
Credit Score of 680 or higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $4,600 per month
Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call our 24/7 leasing line to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

(RLNE5423240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 Haight Trail have any available units?
4924 Haight Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4924 Haight Trail have?
Some of 4924 Haight Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 Haight Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4924 Haight Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 Haight Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4924 Haight Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4924 Haight Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4924 Haight Trail offers parking.
Does 4924 Haight Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4924 Haight Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 Haight Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4924 Haight Trail has a pool.
Does 4924 Haight Trail have accessible units?
No, 4924 Haight Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 Haight Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4924 Haight Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

