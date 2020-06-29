4924 Haight Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Spectrum Center, 2 Bed | 2.5 Bath Single Level Condo For Rent With Garage - Beautiful, single level home in Tribeca @ Spectrum available for rent NOW.



Open floor plan with laminate flooring in the main living space.

Tiled kitchen and bathrooms.

Gracious rooms with ample closet space.

Stackable washer and dryer in unit.

Two car tandem garage.

Complex features resort like amenities.

Close to shopping and transportation.



Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable, WiFi. Owner pays trash.



Rent: $2,295 per month

Security Deposit $2,295



Owner will accept 1 small dog or cat with size and breed restrictions. Additional Deposit required. Call for additional information.



Application Requirements:

$42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs. old

Credit Score of 680 or higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $4,600 per month

Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call our 24/7 leasing line to schedule a showing today!



Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



(RLNE5423240)