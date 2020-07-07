All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:51 PM

4922 Del Monte Avenue

4922 Del Monte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4922 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1/2 security deposit with 1st months rent and the other 1/2 with 2nd months rent. Ask us about it today!

Great 1 bed/1 bath home in Ocean Beach, large private porch with a nice shady area to enjoy the day or night. You will find a fireplace in the living room and a well-appointed kitchen with a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and plenty of counter space and a large two-sided kitchen sink. The home comes with a garage and a washer/dryer inside.

Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:
* Available now.
* Lease for 12 months.
* No Pets, Smoking, or Cosigners.
* Tenants pay all utilities.
* Renters Insurance required.
* Credit check required.
* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.
* Video walkthrough available here https://youtu.be/GlUJBSQ1CMU
* More info on sunsetspm.com

Contact via text: Nate Cornell at (619) 786-6496

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4922 Del Monte Avenue have any available units?
4922 Del Monte Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4922 Del Monte Avenue have?
Some of 4922 Del Monte Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4922 Del Monte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4922 Del Monte Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4922 Del Monte Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4922 Del Monte Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4922 Del Monte Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4922 Del Monte Avenue offers parking.
Does 4922 Del Monte Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4922 Del Monte Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4922 Del Monte Avenue have a pool?
No, 4922 Del Monte Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4922 Del Monte Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4922 Del Monte Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4922 Del Monte Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4922 Del Monte Avenue has units with dishwashers.

