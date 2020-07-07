4922 Del Monte Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1/2 security deposit with 1st months rent and the other 1/2 with 2nd months rent. Ask us about it today!



Great 1 bed/1 bath home in Ocean Beach, large private porch with a nice shady area to enjoy the day or night. You will find a fireplace in the living room and a well-appointed kitchen with a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and plenty of counter space and a large two-sided kitchen sink. The home comes with a garage and a washer/dryer inside.



Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:

* Available now.

* Lease for 12 months.

* No Pets, Smoking, or Cosigners.

* Tenants pay all utilities.

* Renters Insurance required.

* Credit check required.

* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.

* Video walkthrough available here https://youtu.be/GlUJBSQ1CMU

* More info on sunsetspm.com



Contact via text: Nate Cornell at (619) 786-6496