4916 Cannington Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Single Level Family House - Single level single family home with two car garage. Beautiful plank and tile flooring, Granite kitchen and bath counter tops , updated bathrooms, fireplace and nice size gated rear and front yard. Easy access to major freeways, centers and restaurants.



Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small pets under 20lbs considered. If you would like to set up a time to view please give Rancho Mesa Properties a call at 858-576-2176.



No Cats Allowed



