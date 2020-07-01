All apartments in San Diego
4893 Niagara Ave.

4893 Niagara Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4893 Niagara Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2 + 1/1 Ocean Beach House - Large, Private, Fenced Yard - 2 Blocks to Beach - You won't find another home for rent like this in OB! Large, private, fenced yard areas - perfect for entertaining or enjoying time with pets and loved ones.

Conveniently situated within two blocks of the beach and within two blocks of the restaurants, pubs, coffee shops, and entertainment of Newport Avenue. The main house is 3-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms (1485 sf), with a detached 1-bedroom 1-bathroom suite (approx 215 sf - no kitchen) at the rear of the property.

Enjoy real hardwood and tile flooring, fireplace, formal dining area, lots of counter space and light in the kitchen, plenty of extra storage, forced-air AC and heat, 1-car garage and more.

RENTAL TERMS
- 12 Month Lease
- $4,895.00 Rent
- $4,895.00 Deposit
- $30 Application Fee Per Adult
- Owner Pays Water (up to $200 bi-monthly) and Landscaping
- Tenant Pays All Other Utilities
- Pets OK (up to 30 lbs - 2 pet max) w/ Increased Security Deposit
- Rental Insurance Required

APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA
- Household Credit Score of 700+
- Positive Rental (or home ownership) History
- Verifiable Income 3X Rent Minimum

Please call Whittington Property Management (no texting) at (619.416.1774) for questions or viewing information.

(RLNE5219781)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4893 Niagara Ave. have any available units?
4893 Niagara Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4893 Niagara Ave. have?
Some of 4893 Niagara Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4893 Niagara Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4893 Niagara Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4893 Niagara Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4893 Niagara Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4893 Niagara Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4893 Niagara Ave. offers parking.
Does 4893 Niagara Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4893 Niagara Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4893 Niagara Ave. have a pool?
No, 4893 Niagara Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4893 Niagara Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4893 Niagara Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4893 Niagara Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4893 Niagara Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
