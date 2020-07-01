4893 Niagara Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly garage coffee bar air conditioning fireplace extra storage

Beautiful 3/2 + 1/1 Ocean Beach House - Large, Private, Fenced Yard - 2 Blocks to Beach - You won't find another home for rent like this in OB! Large, private, fenced yard areas - perfect for entertaining or enjoying time with pets and loved ones.



Conveniently situated within two blocks of the beach and within two blocks of the restaurants, pubs, coffee shops, and entertainment of Newport Avenue. The main house is 3-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms (1485 sf), with a detached 1-bedroom 1-bathroom suite (approx 215 sf - no kitchen) at the rear of the property.



Enjoy real hardwood and tile flooring, fireplace, formal dining area, lots of counter space and light in the kitchen, plenty of extra storage, forced-air AC and heat, 1-car garage and more.



RENTAL TERMS

- 12 Month Lease

- $4,895.00 Rent

- $4,895.00 Deposit

- $30 Application Fee Per Adult

- Owner Pays Water (up to $200 bi-monthly) and Landscaping

- Tenant Pays All Other Utilities

- Pets OK (up to 30 lbs - 2 pet max) w/ Increased Security Deposit

- Rental Insurance Required



APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA

- Household Credit Score of 700+

- Positive Rental (or home ownership) History

- Verifiable Income 3X Rent Minimum



Please call Whittington Property Management (no texting) at (619.416.1774) for questions or viewing information.



(RLNE5219781)