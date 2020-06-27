All apartments in San Diego
4888 Elsa Road

4888 Elsa Road · No Longer Available
Location

4888 Elsa Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Beautiful 3 bedroom in the desirable Allied Gardens! - This home is close to all Allied Gardens has to offer - Recreation Center, Little League, Library and much more!

Enter into your new home and notice the beautiful, original hardwood flooring that is lain throughout your living areas and bedrooms!

This home features original cabinetry and tile in the kitchen with a newer gas stove!

The dining room has a custom wrought-iron light fixture, and newer paint as well. Off this area is a room addition that can be used as a TV room or den area.

Continue down the hallway you have a newly remodeled bathroom, and with newer vanity.

Each bedroom has its own ceiling fan to help keep you cool through those hotter months and newer closet doors

Call today to schedule a tour!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4396960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4888 Elsa Road have any available units?
4888 Elsa Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4888 Elsa Road have?
Some of 4888 Elsa Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4888 Elsa Road currently offering any rent specials?
4888 Elsa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4888 Elsa Road pet-friendly?
No, 4888 Elsa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4888 Elsa Road offer parking?
No, 4888 Elsa Road does not offer parking.
Does 4888 Elsa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4888 Elsa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4888 Elsa Road have a pool?
No, 4888 Elsa Road does not have a pool.
Does 4888 Elsa Road have accessible units?
No, 4888 Elsa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4888 Elsa Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4888 Elsa Road does not have units with dishwashers.
