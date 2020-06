Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Brand New Addition bringing 2 new bathrooms and a HUGE MASTER BEDROOM built for a Queen or King. The Walk-in Closet is extremely large, and the Master Bathroom has dual sinks with plenty of space! Beautiful Stone work throughout all of the bathrooms, with modern upgrades and Kohler Sinks. This home has a backyard with plenty of space and a cozy pool!

For an interactive 3D Tour of this home, just copy and paste this link in your browser! - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vq9EMZQ3hQK