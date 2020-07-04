All apartments in San Diego
4859 Dixie Drive - 1

4859 Dixie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4859 Dixie Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Welcome to our spacious beach home located in a relaxing, quiet neighborhood in beautiful North Pacific Beach. This beautiful single-level home is conveniently situated on the ground level of a 2-unit property & offers 3br's, 2ba's, furnished, sleeps 10 guests, shared laundry, 1 parking space, & is fully equipped with a private fully-fenced backyard exclusive for this unit. We are just 2 houses from a swim and surf friendly ocean & walking distance to local shops, dining, & entertainment.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4859 Dixie Drive - 1 have any available units?
4859 Dixie Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4859 Dixie Drive - 1 have?
Some of 4859 Dixie Drive - 1's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4859 Dixie Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4859 Dixie Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4859 Dixie Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4859 Dixie Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4859 Dixie Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4859 Dixie Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 4859 Dixie Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4859 Dixie Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4859 Dixie Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4859 Dixie Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 4859 Dixie Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4859 Dixie Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4859 Dixie Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4859 Dixie Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.

