4859 Dixie Drive - 1

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking pool internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool internet access

Welcome to our spacious beach home located in a relaxing, quiet neighborhood in beautiful North Pacific Beach. This beautiful single-level home is conveniently situated on the ground level of a 2-unit property & offers 3br's, 2ba's, furnished, sleeps 10 guests, shared laundry, 1 parking space, & is fully equipped with a private fully-fenced backyard exclusive for this unit. We are just 2 houses from a swim and surf friendly ocean & walking distance to local shops, dining, & entertainment.

Welcome to our spacious beach home located in a relaxing, quiet neighborhood in beautiful North Pacific Beach. This beautiful single-level home is conveniently situated on the ground level of a 2-unit property & offers 3br's, 2ba's, furnished, sleeps 10 guests, & is fully equipped with a private fully-fenced backyard exclusive for this unit. We are just 2 houses from a swim and surf friendly ocean & walking distance to local shops, dining, & entertainment.