Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4825 62nd Street Available 08/01/20 SDSU - 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bathroom Large house in walking distance to SDSU - A four bedroom, three bath house near SDSU! Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage and off street parking available. Please visit our website at www.cethron.com. Thank you!

Available Aug 1st 2020



(RLNE3240980)