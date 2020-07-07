4823 Sussex Drive

Amenities
Renovated Traditional in Kensington - 3Br/2Ba 1427 Square feet
Beautiful Hardwood floors Throughout
Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, & Stainless Steel Appliances, 6 burner gas range, Wine Fridge, and eat in breakfast nook
Spacious Living Room with plenty of natural light
Formal Dining Room with French Doors to Front Porch
Vintage hall bath with original tile, soaking tub/shower
Master en-suite with glassed in steam shower with rain shower head
Tankless water heater
All windows have been replaced
Private lush backyard with Turf
Detached 2 Car Garage with long Driveway
Washer & Dryer included
In the Heart of Kensington!
Walk to Kensington Village, Specialty Shops, Restaurants, Wine Bar, Starbucks & Organic Market
Gardener Included
Central Heat & A/C
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Available Now
Non-Smoking Property
