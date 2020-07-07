All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4823 Sussex Drive
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

4823 Sussex Drive

4823 Sussex Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4823 Sussex Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated Traditional in Kensington - 3Br/2Ba 1427 Square feet
Beautiful Hardwood floors Throughout
Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, & Stainless Steel Appliances, 6 burner gas range, Wine Fridge, and eat in breakfast nook
Spacious Living Room with plenty of natural light
Formal Dining Room with French Doors to Front Porch
Vintage hall bath with original tile, soaking tub/shower
Master en-suite with glassed in steam shower with rain shower head
Tankless water heater
All windows have been replaced
Private lush backyard with Turf
Detached 2 Car Garage with long Driveway
Washer & Dryer included
In the Heart of Kensington!
Walk to Kensington Village, Specialty Shops, Restaurants, Wine Bar, Starbucks & Organic Market
Gardener Included
Central Heat & A/C
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Available Now
Non-Smoking Property
Please Contact Mercer Properties to Schedule a Viewing at 619-683-9274
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE5260427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 Sussex Drive have any available units?
4823 Sussex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4823 Sussex Drive have?
Some of 4823 Sussex Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4823 Sussex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4823 Sussex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 Sussex Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4823 Sussex Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4823 Sussex Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4823 Sussex Drive offers parking.
Does 4823 Sussex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4823 Sussex Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 Sussex Drive have a pool?
No, 4823 Sussex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4823 Sussex Drive have accessible units?
No, 4823 Sussex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 Sussex Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4823 Sussex Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

