4823 Sussex Drive

Renovated Traditional in Kensington - 3Br/2Ba 1427 Square feet

Beautiful Hardwood floors Throughout

Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, & Stainless Steel Appliances, 6 burner gas range, Wine Fridge, and eat in breakfast nook

Spacious Living Room with plenty of natural light

Formal Dining Room with French Doors to Front Porch

Vintage hall bath with original tile, soaking tub/shower

Master en-suite with glassed in steam shower with rain shower head

Tankless water heater

All windows have been replaced

Private lush backyard with Turf

Detached 2 Car Garage with long Driveway

Washer & Dryer included

In the Heart of Kensington!

Walk to Kensington Village, Specialty Shops, Restaurants, Wine Bar, Starbucks & Organic Market

Gardener Included

Central Heat & A/C

Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

Available Now

Non-Smoking Property

