4821 WINONA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

TALMADGE HOME- BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM REMODEL - Beautiful remodel in Talmadge. 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom with a very large Great Room with fireplace. Large custom kitchen with 9 foot island complete with copper sink, granite, stainless steel appliances and beautiful bronze hardware. All newer flooring, doors, hardware, windows, New HVAC system and all newer ducting. Custom bathrooms with Koehler fixtures. Large side yard with vinyl fencing. So many upgrades on this custom renovation. Solar Electric system (owned) . In house laundry and finished garage.



***Home is on the market for sale so this will be a month to month lease.***



(RLNE5021448)