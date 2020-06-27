All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4821 WINONA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4821 WINONA AVENUE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

4821 WINONA AVENUE

4821 Winona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Talmadge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4821 Winona Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TALMADGE HOME- BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM REMODEL - Beautiful remodel in Talmadge. 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom with a very large Great Room with fireplace. Large custom kitchen with 9 foot island complete with copper sink, granite, stainless steel appliances and beautiful bronze hardware. All newer flooring, doors, hardware, windows, New HVAC system and all newer ducting. Custom bathrooms with Koehler fixtures. Large side yard with vinyl fencing. So many upgrades on this custom renovation. Solar Electric system (owned) . In house laundry and finished garage.

***Home is on the market for sale so this will be a month to month lease.***

(RLNE5021448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 WINONA AVENUE have any available units?
4821 WINONA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 WINONA AVENUE have?
Some of 4821 WINONA AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 WINONA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4821 WINONA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 WINONA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4821 WINONA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4821 WINONA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4821 WINONA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4821 WINONA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 WINONA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 WINONA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4821 WINONA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4821 WINONA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4821 WINONA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 WINONA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 WINONA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University