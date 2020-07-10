4819 Long Branch Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath Ocean Beach duplex cottage available for viewings. Enjoy all Ocean Beach has to offer from this convenient location. The home is located just blocks from the beach! Large 1 bedroom offers hardwood/laminate, ceiling fans, large bathroom and kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage. Street parking only. -- coin laundry on site.



Rental facts & requirements:

* Available: mid April 2019

* No cosigners.

* 1 year lease only.

* Tenants pay all utilities.

* Water, trash & sewage (WTS ) fee of $25 per adult tenant.

* Must have good credit (credit check is a nonrefundable $15.00 fee).

* Must show 3 times the rent in earned income (all tenants combined).



Want to see the property? Check out the showing schedule on our website: http://www.sunsetspm.com/showing -- Contact: Mari Eguchi - (650) 996-7065 - marieguchi26@gmail.com



Who are we? Get info, available properties, meet our team, or apply for a rental on our website: www.sunsetspm.com