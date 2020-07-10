4819 Long Branch Ave.

Amenities
Newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath Ocean Beach duplex cottage available for viewings. Enjoy all Ocean Beach has to offer from this convenient location. The home is located just blocks from the beach! Large 1 bedroom offers hardwood/laminate, ceiling fans, large bathroom and kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage. Street parking only. -- coin laundry on site.
Rental facts & requirements:
* Available: mid April 2019
* No cosigners.
* 1 year lease only.
* Tenants pay all utilities.
* Water, trash & sewage (WTS ) fee of $25 per adult tenant.
* Must have good credit (credit check is a nonrefundable $15.00 fee).
* Must show 3 times the rent in earned income (all tenants combined).
