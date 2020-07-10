All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4819 Long Branch Ave.
Last updated April 16 2019 at 5:24 AM

4819 Long Branch Ave.

4819 Long Branch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4819 Long Branch Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
Newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath Ocean Beach duplex cottage available for viewings. Enjoy all Ocean Beach has to offer from this convenient location. The home is located just blocks from the beach! Large 1 bedroom offers hardwood/laminate, ceiling fans, large bathroom and kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage. Street parking only. -- coin laundry on site.

Rental facts & requirements:
* Available: mid April 2019
* No cosigners.
* 1 year lease only.
* Tenants pay all utilities.
* Water, trash & sewage (WTS ) fee of $25 per adult tenant.
* Must have good credit (credit check is a nonrefundable $15.00 fee).
* Must show 3 times the rent in earned income (all tenants combined).

Want to see the property? Check out the showing schedule on our website: http://www.sunsetspm.com/showing -- Contact: Mari Eguchi - (650) 996-7065 - marieguchi26@gmail.com

Who are we? Get info, available properties, meet our team, or apply for a rental on our website: www.sunsetspm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 Long Branch Ave. have any available units?
4819 Long Branch Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4819 Long Branch Ave. have?
Some of 4819 Long Branch Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4819 Long Branch Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4819 Long Branch Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 Long Branch Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4819 Long Branch Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4819 Long Branch Ave. offer parking?
No, 4819 Long Branch Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4819 Long Branch Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4819 Long Branch Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 Long Branch Ave. have a pool?
No, 4819 Long Branch Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4819 Long Branch Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4819 Long Branch Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 Long Branch Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4819 Long Branch Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
