4811 Gardena Ave.

Amenities
Updated home with spacious deck & huge enclosed yard! Aptly named Enchanting in San Diego is a beautiful family-friendly home located in the heart of it all. Just a few blocks from Tecolote Canyon Nature Center trails and park, San Diego Tennis & Racquet Club; walking distance from Mission Bay Park. This property boasts an expansive deck with gas grill that overlooks a well-maintained yard. Recently remodeled kitchen / bathrooms, Pergo floors throughout, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans.