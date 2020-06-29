All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

4811 Gardena Ave.

4811 Gardena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4811 Gardena Avenue, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
Updated home with spacious deck & huge enclosed yard! Aptly named Enchanting in San Diego is a beautiful family-friendly home located in the heart of it all. Just a few blocks from Tecolote Canyon Nature Center trails and park, San Diego Tennis & Racquet Club; walking distance from Mission Bay Park. This property boasts an expansive deck with gas grill that overlooks a well-maintained yard. Recently remodeled kitchen / bathrooms, Pergo floors throughout, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4811 Gardena Ave. have any available units?
4811 Gardena Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4811 Gardena Ave. have?
Some of 4811 Gardena Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4811 Gardena Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4811 Gardena Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 Gardena Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4811 Gardena Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4811 Gardena Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4811 Gardena Ave. offers parking.
Does 4811 Gardena Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4811 Gardena Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 Gardena Ave. have a pool?
No, 4811 Gardena Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4811 Gardena Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4811 Gardena Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 Gardena Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4811 Gardena Ave. has units with dishwashers.
