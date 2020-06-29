4811 Gardena Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill tennis court

Updated home with spacious deck & huge enclosed yard! Aptly named Enchanting in San Diego is a beautiful family-friendly home located in the heart of it all. Just a few blocks from Tecolote Canyon Nature Center trails and park, San Diego Tennis & Racquet Club; walking distance from Mission Bay Park. This property boasts an expansive deck with gas grill that overlooks a well-maintained yard. Recently remodeled kitchen / bathrooms, Pergo floors throughout, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans.