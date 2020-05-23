All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

4781 Mansfield Street

4781 Mansfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

4781 Mansfield Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4781 Mansfield Street Available 06/20/19 $2,420! Charming Normal Heights 2 Bed! Parking! Laundry! Pet Welcome! - You won't want to miss this delightful 2 bed/1bath house tucked at the back of a peaceful Normal Heights property. Talk about LOCATION!! Walkable to the Normal Heights Adams Street business district with its many restaurants and cafes! Close to Kensington, too! Plus, you'll have easy access to the 15 and 805 freeways.

Gleaming original hardwood floors. A bright white and granite kitchen, complete with gas range and DISHWASHER! Full-sized WASHER/DRYER! Two nicely sized bedrooms, with ample closets and good light. Fresh window coverings throughout.

Other conveniences include: alley access off street PARKING, a separate enclosed storage room--with plenty of room to stash your extra gear. An expansive, yard provides lots of space to enjoy the outdoors.

Call or text today! Tammy, 619-550-8179

(RLNE2701410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4781 Mansfield Street have any available units?
4781 Mansfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4781 Mansfield Street have?
Some of 4781 Mansfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4781 Mansfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
4781 Mansfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4781 Mansfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4781 Mansfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 4781 Mansfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 4781 Mansfield Street offers parking.
Does 4781 Mansfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4781 Mansfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4781 Mansfield Street have a pool?
No, 4781 Mansfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 4781 Mansfield Street have accessible units?
No, 4781 Mansfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4781 Mansfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4781 Mansfield Street has units with dishwashers.
