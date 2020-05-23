Amenities

4781 Mansfield Street Available 06/20/19 $2,420! Charming Normal Heights 2 Bed! Parking! Laundry! Pet Welcome! - You won't want to miss this delightful 2 bed/1bath house tucked at the back of a peaceful Normal Heights property. Talk about LOCATION!! Walkable to the Normal Heights Adams Street business district with its many restaurants and cafes! Close to Kensington, too! Plus, you'll have easy access to the 15 and 805 freeways.



Gleaming original hardwood floors. A bright white and granite kitchen, complete with gas range and DISHWASHER! Full-sized WASHER/DRYER! Two nicely sized bedrooms, with ample closets and good light. Fresh window coverings throughout.



Other conveniences include: alley access off street PARKING, a separate enclosed storage room--with plenty of room to stash your extra gear. An expansive, yard provides lots of space to enjoy the outdoors.



Call or text today! Tammy, 619-550-8179



