4767 Ocean Blvd #808

Luxury Ocean Front 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Capri by the Sea - Pacific Beach - For virtual tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOkl3JD9_V8



This stunning newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located in the iconic Capri by the Sea. Enjoy living in the most sought after property in Pacific Beach. Beach front living doesn't get any better than this, where the only thing between you and the ocean.....is sand! Behold extraordinary sprawling west facing ocean views from your living room on the 8th floor. The east facing views of the first bedroom are just as breath taking as the views from the west facing bedroom. Both bedrooms have tons of closet space and private baths. The building has 24 hour security and is very well maintained. Resort style amenities offer a conference room, pool, hot tub, sauna and gated garage parking. Bring your BBQ and bathing suit to one of two panoramic rooftop decks with gorgeous 360 degree views of beautiful San Diego!



6-12 Month Lease

Unfurnished

Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE & cable / internet. Owner pays water & trash.

Laundry: Laundry facilities on each floor.

Parking: 1 assigned parking space. A second space can be purchased for $100 per year in the lot behind the building through the HOA.

Storage: There are two storage cabinets available for the tenant's use.

Appliances: stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & garbage disposal.

Special Features: pool & hot tub, roof top deck, sauna, gated garage parking.

No Smoking

No Pets



