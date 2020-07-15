All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

4767 Ocean Blvd #808

4767 Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4767 Ocean Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Luxury Ocean Front 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Capri by the Sea - Pacific Beach - For virtual tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOkl3JD9_V8

This stunning newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located in the iconic Capri by the Sea. Enjoy living in the most sought after property in Pacific Beach. Beach front living doesn't get any better than this, where the only thing between you and the ocean.....is sand! Behold extraordinary sprawling west facing ocean views from your living room on the 8th floor. The east facing views of the first bedroom are just as breath taking as the views from the west facing bedroom. Both bedrooms have tons of closet space and private baths. The building has 24 hour security and is very well maintained. Resort style amenities offer a conference room, pool, hot tub, sauna and gated garage parking. Bring your BBQ and bathing suit to one of two panoramic rooftop decks with gorgeous 360 degree views of beautiful San Diego!

6-12 Month Lease
Unfurnished
Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE & cable / internet. Owner pays water & trash.
Laundry: Laundry facilities on each floor.
Parking: 1 assigned parking space. A second space can be purchased for $100 per year in the lot behind the building through the HOA.
Storage: There are two storage cabinets available for the tenant's use.
Appliances: stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & garbage disposal.
Special Features: pool & hot tub, roof top deck, sauna, gated garage parking.
No Smoking
No Pets

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
Apply at www.PennyRealty.com / CA DRE Lic. #00935682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4370352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4767 Ocean Blvd #808 have any available units?
4767 Ocean Blvd #808 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4767 Ocean Blvd #808 have?
Some of 4767 Ocean Blvd #808's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4767 Ocean Blvd #808 currently offering any rent specials?
4767 Ocean Blvd #808 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4767 Ocean Blvd #808 pet-friendly?
No, 4767 Ocean Blvd #808 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4767 Ocean Blvd #808 offer parking?
Yes, 4767 Ocean Blvd #808 offers parking.
Does 4767 Ocean Blvd #808 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4767 Ocean Blvd #808 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4767 Ocean Blvd #808 have a pool?
Yes, 4767 Ocean Blvd #808 has a pool.
Does 4767 Ocean Blvd #808 have accessible units?
No, 4767 Ocean Blvd #808 does not have accessible units.
Does 4767 Ocean Blvd #808 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4767 Ocean Blvd #808 has units with dishwashers.
