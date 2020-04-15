All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

4744 Rose Place

4744 Rose Place · No Longer Available
Location

4744 Rose Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single-story house available for immediate rental. - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, large (20' x 20') family room, separate dining room, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal living room, new dual-paned windows, gleaming oak floors, central forced air-conditioning and heating system, spacious rear yard, attached 2-car garage on a level 5,800 square foot lot.

Tenants to be financially responsible for all utilities. Ordinary removal of household trash supplied by the Owner.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4861713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4744 Rose Place have any available units?
4744 Rose Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4744 Rose Place have?
Some of 4744 Rose Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4744 Rose Place currently offering any rent specials?
4744 Rose Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4744 Rose Place pet-friendly?
No, 4744 Rose Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4744 Rose Place offer parking?
Yes, 4744 Rose Place offers parking.
Does 4744 Rose Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4744 Rose Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4744 Rose Place have a pool?
No, 4744 Rose Place does not have a pool.
Does 4744 Rose Place have accessible units?
No, 4744 Rose Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4744 Rose Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4744 Rose Place has units with dishwashers.
