4744 Rose Place

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Single-story house available for immediate rental. - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, large (20' x 20') family room, separate dining room, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal living room, new dual-paned windows, gleaming oak floors, central forced air-conditioning and heating system, spacious rear yard, attached 2-car garage on a level 5,800 square foot lot.



Tenants to be financially responsible for all utilities. Ordinary removal of household trash supplied by the Owner.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4861713)