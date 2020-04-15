Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4740 W. Mountain View Dr. Available 03/13/20 Charming Home in Normal Heights - Charming 2 bedroom/ 1 bath Normal Heights home with a 1 car detached garage. This 944 sq. ft. home with natural lighting and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove-oven, and built-in microwave. This home has washer and dryer hookups. A large, fenced front and back yard provides space for pets and kids and for entertaining and relaxing. This home is centrally located in the highly desirable Normal Heights neighborhood. Enjoy the walkable lifestyle to trendy shops and restaurants along Adams Avenue.

DRE 01197438



(RLNE4182201)