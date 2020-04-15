All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

4740 W. Mountain View Dr.

4740 West Mountain View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4740 West Mountain View Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4740 W. Mountain View Dr. Available 03/13/20 Charming Home in Normal Heights - Charming 2 bedroom/ 1 bath Normal Heights home with a 1 car detached garage. This 944 sq. ft. home with natural lighting and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove-oven, and built-in microwave. This home has washer and dryer hookups. A large, fenced front and back yard provides space for pets and kids and for entertaining and relaxing. This home is centrally located in the highly desirable Normal Heights neighborhood. Enjoy the walkable lifestyle to trendy shops and restaurants along Adams Avenue.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4182201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 W. Mountain View Dr. have any available units?
4740 W. Mountain View Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4740 W. Mountain View Dr. have?
Some of 4740 W. Mountain View Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4740 W. Mountain View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4740 W. Mountain View Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 W. Mountain View Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4740 W. Mountain View Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4740 W. Mountain View Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4740 W. Mountain View Dr. offers parking.
Does 4740 W. Mountain View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4740 W. Mountain View Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 W. Mountain View Dr. have a pool?
No, 4740 W. Mountain View Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4740 W. Mountain View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4740 W. Mountain View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 W. Mountain View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4740 W. Mountain View Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
