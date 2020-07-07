4733 1/2 Idaho St.

Amenities

Newly renovated with new hardwood flooring and carpet, stainless steel appliances and new updated bathroom. This is a cute little 1 bedroom unit on a 3 unit property. Located in an awesome part of University Heights. Walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants and nightlife. Back unit with a shared courtyard. 1 designated off street parking spot. Good sized closet and lots of kitchen storage. Available last week of October. No pets. 1 year lease.

$1450 rent, $1450 deposit.

650 min credit score, must verify 3x monthly rent gross salary.