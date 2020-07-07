All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:20 AM

4733 1/2 Idaho St.

4733 1/2 Idaho St · No Longer Available
Location

4733 1/2 Idaho St, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
Newly renovated with new hardwood flooring and carpet, stainless steel appliances and new updated bathroom. This is a cute little 1 bedroom unit on a 3 unit property. Located in an awesome part of University Heights. Walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants and nightlife. Back unit with a shared courtyard. 1 designated off street parking spot. Good sized closet and lots of kitchen storage. Available last week of October. No pets. 1 year lease.
$1450 rent, $1450 deposit.
650 min credit score, must verify 3x monthly rent gross salary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 1/2 Idaho St. have any available units?
4733 1/2 Idaho St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4733 1/2 Idaho St. have?
Some of 4733 1/2 Idaho St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 1/2 Idaho St. currently offering any rent specials?
4733 1/2 Idaho St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 1/2 Idaho St. pet-friendly?
No, 4733 1/2 Idaho St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4733 1/2 Idaho St. offer parking?
Yes, 4733 1/2 Idaho St. offers parking.
Does 4733 1/2 Idaho St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4733 1/2 Idaho St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 1/2 Idaho St. have a pool?
No, 4733 1/2 Idaho St. does not have a pool.
Does 4733 1/2 Idaho St. have accessible units?
No, 4733 1/2 Idaho St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 1/2 Idaho St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4733 1/2 Idaho St. does not have units with dishwashers.

