Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous two-bedroom house in Normal Heights



Close to the 15, 805, and 8 freeways.



Walking distance to Vons, Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park, and restaurants and bars on Adams Ave.



Features:



- New equipped kitchen

- Modern stainless steel appliances: huge refrigerator, gas stove, oven, microwave, and dishwasher

- Abundant kitchen cabinet storage

- Contemporary recessed ceiling lights

- Beautiful hardwood floors

- Large windows that bring in plenty of natural light

- Updated bathroom with shower/tub combo

- Both bedrooms include ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors

- White painted trim compliments beautifully with soft painted walls

- Charming covered front porch

- Front yard with green grass and tiled sidewalk

- On site laundry room



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4675-36Th-St-San-Diego-CA-92116



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE4186074)