All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4675 36th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4675 36th St
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

4675 36th St

4675 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4675 36th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous two-bedroom house in Normal Heights

Close to the 15, 805, and 8 freeways.

Walking distance to Vons, Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park, and restaurants and bars on Adams Ave.

Features:

- New equipped kitchen
- Modern stainless steel appliances: huge refrigerator, gas stove, oven, microwave, and dishwasher
- Abundant kitchen cabinet storage
- Contemporary recessed ceiling lights
- Beautiful hardwood floors
- Large windows that bring in plenty of natural light
- Updated bathroom with shower/tub combo
- Both bedrooms include ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors
- White painted trim compliments beautifully with soft painted walls
- Charming covered front porch
- Front yard with green grass and tiled sidewalk
- On site laundry room

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4675-36Th-St-San-Diego-CA-92116

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4186074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4675 36th St have any available units?
4675 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4675 36th St have?
Some of 4675 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4675 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
4675 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4675 36th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4675 36th St is pet friendly.
Does 4675 36th St offer parking?
Yes, 4675 36th St offers parking.
Does 4675 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4675 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4675 36th St have a pool?
No, 4675 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 4675 36th St have accessible units?
No, 4675 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4675 36th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4675 36th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University