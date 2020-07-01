4675 36th St

Amenities
Gorgeous two-bedroom house in Normal Heights
Close to the 15, 805, and 8 freeways.
Walking distance to Vons, Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park, and restaurants and bars on Adams Ave.
Features:
- New equipped kitchen
- Modern stainless steel appliances: huge refrigerator, gas stove, oven, microwave, and dishwasher
- Abundant kitchen cabinet storage
- Contemporary recessed ceiling lights
- Beautiful hardwood floors
- Large windows that bring in plenty of natural light
- Updated bathroom with shower/tub combo
- Both bedrooms include ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors
- White painted trim compliments beautifully with soft painted walls
- Charming covered front porch
- Front yard with green grass and tiled sidewalk
- On site laundry room
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:
You can reach us via text directly or email us. We look forward to connecting with you!
