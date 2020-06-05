4673 Edgeware Rd

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upgraded and Pet-Friendly Two Bedroom Just One Block from Adam's Ave!



Conveniently location, close to the 15, 805, and 8 freeways. Just 10 minutes to downtown, SDSU, the Naval Base, and much more.



Walking distance to local transportation, Vons, Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park, restaurants and bars on Adams Ave, grocery stores, Landmark's Ken Cinemal, bike path to Mission Valley, and more.



Features:

Newer appliances

Equipped kitchen that includes a refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, and dishwasher

Updated counter tops and white cabinets

Beautiful soft green backsplash

Ambient recessed lighting

Water and trash included, resident pays other utilities

Hardwood floors

Pets allowed. Deposit, rent, and restrictions may apply

Off-street parking



Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

License #02014508



Working with Mynd, you get:

*A fast online application process

*A resident mobile application to request service in the home

*Electronic rental payments

*Budget-friendly renters insurance



