4673 Edgeware Rd

Amenities
Upgraded and Pet-Friendly Two Bedroom Just One Block from Adam's Ave!
Conveniently location, close to the 15, 805, and 8 freeways. Just 10 minutes to downtown, SDSU, the Naval Base, and much more.
Walking distance to local transportation, Vons, Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park, restaurants and bars on Adams Ave, grocery stores, Landmark's Ken Cinemal, bike path to Mission Valley, and more.
Features:
Newer appliances
Equipped kitchen that includes a refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, and dishwasher
Updated counter tops and white cabinets
Beautiful soft green backsplash
Ambient recessed lighting
Water and trash included, resident pays other utilities
Hardwood floors
Pets allowed. Deposit, rent, and restrictions may apply
Off-street parking
Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more.
We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!
Mynd Management
License #02014508
Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance
(RLNE4118352)