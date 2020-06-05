All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4673 Edgeware Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4673 Edgeware Rd

4673 Edgeware Road · No Longer Available
Location

4673 Edgeware Road, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded and Pet-Friendly Two Bedroom Just One Block from Adam's Ave!

Conveniently location, close to the 15, 805, and 8 freeways. Just 10 minutes to downtown, SDSU, the Naval Base, and much more.

Walking distance to local transportation, Vons, Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park, restaurants and bars on Adams Ave, grocery stores, Landmark's Ken Cinemal, bike path to Mission Valley, and more.

Features:
Newer appliances
Equipped kitchen that includes a refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, and dishwasher
Updated counter tops and white cabinets
Beautiful soft green backsplash
Ambient recessed lighting
Water and trash included, resident pays other utilities
Hardwood floors
Pets allowed. Deposit, rent, and restrictions may apply
Off-street parking

Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
License #02014508

Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance

(RLNE4118352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4673 Edgeware Rd have any available units?
4673 Edgeware Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4673 Edgeware Rd have?
Some of 4673 Edgeware Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4673 Edgeware Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4673 Edgeware Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4673 Edgeware Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4673 Edgeware Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4673 Edgeware Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4673 Edgeware Rd does offer parking.
Does 4673 Edgeware Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4673 Edgeware Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4673 Edgeware Rd have a pool?
No, 4673 Edgeware Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4673 Edgeware Rd have accessible units?
No, 4673 Edgeware Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4673 Edgeware Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4673 Edgeware Rd has units with dishwashers.
