Last updated July 19 2020 at 4:56 PM

4669 Pt Loma Ave

4669 Point Loma Avenue · (619) 384-7330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4669 Point Loma Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
NewConstruction last year- Front part of Duplex In desireable Sunset Cliffs area in South OB - 1.5 blks to beach. Countless upgrades -porcelain wood floors, custom solid wood doors,custom moldings and paint,private large tankless water heater,double insulation and drywall for soundproofing,brand new heating/air conditioning,dual pane windows,all new appliances,gas stove with grill, dishwasher, quartz counters, new washer and dryer in unit. Private storage area on side and private fenced yard in front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4669 Pt Loma Ave have any available units?
4669 Pt Loma Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4669 Pt Loma Ave have?
Some of 4669 Pt Loma Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4669 Pt Loma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4669 Pt Loma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4669 Pt Loma Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4669 Pt Loma Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4669 Pt Loma Ave offer parking?
No, 4669 Pt Loma Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4669 Pt Loma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4669 Pt Loma Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4669 Pt Loma Ave have a pool?
No, 4669 Pt Loma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4669 Pt Loma Ave have accessible units?
No, 4669 Pt Loma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4669 Pt Loma Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4669 Pt Loma Ave has units with dishwashers.
