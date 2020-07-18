4669 Pt Loma Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

NewConstruction last year- Front part of Duplex In desireable Sunset Cliffs area in South OB - 1.5 blks to beach. Countless upgrades -porcelain wood floors, custom solid wood doors,custom moldings and paint,private large tankless water heater,double insulation and drywall for soundproofing,brand new heating/air conditioning,dual pane windows,all new appliances,gas stove with grill, dishwasher, quartz counters, new washer and dryer in unit. Private storage area on side and private fenced yard in front.