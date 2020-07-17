Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Available 08/15/20 Normal Heights Detached Craftsman Style Apartment - Property Id: 315275



We have a newly remodeled craftsman style 2 bed, 1 bath for rent, 864 sq ft available Aug 15th for $2450/month: 4663 Wilson Ave, San Diego (behind house 4665 Wilson Ave): Hardwood floors, walk in closet in master, access to bathroom from master bdrm and living room, with separate walk in shower and toilet room, balcony & fenced shared backyard ‘oasis' with turf, BBQ, fire pit, chair swing, and hammock.



This detached rear apartment is on top of garages. Includes 1 car garage with large storage closet and washer/dryer. Additional off street parking also available. Excellent access to Adams Ave, Kensington, highways, Vons, shopping and a variety of dining. Partial or fully furnished available upon request, at nominal fee.



*This Wilson apartment also has a similar "little brother" currently being built: 2412 Boundary Street (in North Park); 1 bdrm/1 bath; 760 sq ft available Aug 15th



For more details, videos, or for a virtual tour, DM Julie at 858-349-9242 or email: jbkotr@gmail.com

