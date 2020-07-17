All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4663 Wilson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4663 Wilson Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4663 Wilson Ave

4663 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4663 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 08/15/20 Normal Heights Detached Craftsman Style Apartment - Property Id: 315275

We have a newly remodeled craftsman style 2 bed, 1 bath for rent, 864 sq ft available Aug 15th for $2450/month: 4663 Wilson Ave, San Diego (behind house 4665 Wilson Ave): Hardwood floors, walk in closet in master, access to bathroom from master bdrm and living room, with separate walk in shower and toilet room, balcony & fenced shared backyard ‘oasis' with turf, BBQ, fire pit, chair swing, and hammock.

This detached rear apartment is on top of garages. Includes 1 car garage with large storage closet and washer/dryer. Additional off street parking also available. Excellent access to Adams Ave, Kensington, highways, Vons, shopping and a variety of dining. Partial or fully furnished available upon request, at nominal fee.

*This Wilson apartment also has a similar "little brother" currently being built: 2412 Boundary Street (in North Park); 1 bdrm/1 bath; 760 sq ft available Aug 15th

For more details, videos, or for a virtual tour, DM Julie at 858-349-9242 or email: jbkotr@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315275
Property Id 315275

(RLNE5915728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4663 Wilson Ave have any available units?
4663 Wilson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4663 Wilson Ave have?
Some of 4663 Wilson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4663 Wilson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4663 Wilson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4663 Wilson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4663 Wilson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4663 Wilson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4663 Wilson Ave offers parking.
Does 4663 Wilson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4663 Wilson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4663 Wilson Ave have a pool?
No, 4663 Wilson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4663 Wilson Ave have accessible units?
No, 4663 Wilson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4663 Wilson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4663 Wilson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University