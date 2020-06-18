All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4650 Huggins St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4650 Huggins St
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

4650 Huggins St

4650 Huggins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4650 Huggins Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5BR/2BA 2 Story Home! Private Backyard! Available January 17th! - $3800 Per Month
$3800 Security Deposit

Address: 4650 Huggins St San Diego CA 92122
Available: January 17th, 2020

Features:
*5 Bedrooms
*2 Bath
*2 Car Garage
*Laminate wood Flooring in Living Space, Tile bathrooms and Carpet in the bedrooms.
*Stainless Steel Appliances Included Fridge/Stove/Dishwasher
*Washer/Dryer Provided (Garage)
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Schools, UCSD, Parks!

Spacious, two-story, 5 bedroom house in a central location. Decent sized, low mainteance backyard. Large Living room with vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans through out, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Washer, dryer fridge included. 2 car garage. Plenty of parking on the streets for visitors. Close to parks, Rose Canyon, grocery stores, restaurants, the UTC Westfield mall and three main freeways in San Diego (5, 805, 52). 10-12 minutes to La Jolla Shores, Scripps, UCSD, Birch Aquarium. Long term lease wanted. No Pets, Landscaper included, Tenant responsible for utilities. If interested please call Kim @ 760-722-2114 or emial at kim@ranchandsea.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 Huggins St have any available units?
4650 Huggins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4650 Huggins St have?
Some of 4650 Huggins St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 Huggins St currently offering any rent specials?
4650 Huggins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 Huggins St pet-friendly?
No, 4650 Huggins St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4650 Huggins St offer parking?
Yes, 4650 Huggins St offers parking.
Does 4650 Huggins St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4650 Huggins St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 Huggins St have a pool?
No, 4650 Huggins St does not have a pool.
Does 4650 Huggins St have accessible units?
No, 4650 Huggins St does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 Huggins St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4650 Huggins St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University