Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

5BR/2BA 2 Story Home! Private Backyard! Available January 17th! - $3800 Per Month

$3800 Security Deposit



Address: 4650 Huggins St San Diego CA 92122

Available: January 17th, 2020



Features:

*5 Bedrooms

*2 Bath

*2 Car Garage

*Laminate wood Flooring in Living Space, Tile bathrooms and Carpet in the bedrooms.

*Stainless Steel Appliances Included Fridge/Stove/Dishwasher

*Washer/Dryer Provided (Garage)

*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Schools, UCSD, Parks!



Spacious, two-story, 5 bedroom house in a central location. Decent sized, low mainteance backyard. Large Living room with vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans through out, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Washer, dryer fridge included. 2 car garage. Plenty of parking on the streets for visitors. Close to parks, Rose Canyon, grocery stores, restaurants, the UTC Westfield mall and three main freeways in San Diego (5, 805, 52). 10-12 minutes to La Jolla Shores, Scripps, UCSD, Birch Aquarium. Long term lease wanted. No Pets, Landscaper included, Tenant responsible for utilities. If interested please call Kim @ 760-722-2114 or emial at kim@ranchandsea.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5453709)