4650 Derrick Dr.
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

4650 Derrick Dr.

4650 Derrick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4650 Derrick Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clairemont 3 bd house 92117 - CLAIREMONT THREE-BEDROOM DETACHED HOME!

New paint and fixed uplooks great! Large, tiled living room with attached dining area. Formal dining room is off to one side and the bedrooms are on the other side. Kitchen has gas range, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave (also has washer/dryer hookups... dryer has both gas/electric options). Ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Sparkling bathroom with tub and shower with tile enclosure. Gas wall furnace. Nice, private back yard. 1 car garage. Its in great shape and is an excellent value.

No pets allowed.
1-year lease.
NO CO-SIGNERS.
Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.

WWW.NORTHCUTTPROPERTIES.COM

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4917373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 Derrick Dr. have any available units?
4650 Derrick Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4650 Derrick Dr. have?
Some of 4650 Derrick Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 Derrick Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4650 Derrick Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 Derrick Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4650 Derrick Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4650 Derrick Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4650 Derrick Dr. offers parking.
Does 4650 Derrick Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4650 Derrick Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 Derrick Dr. have a pool?
No, 4650 Derrick Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4650 Derrick Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4650 Derrick Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 Derrick Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4650 Derrick Dr. has units with dishwashers.
