Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newly renovated spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath unit in desirable University Heights. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. Spacious living room and bedroom. Ceiling fans and window AC in the rooms perfect for warm weather. Close to all: restaurants, shops, main freeways and more. A Must See! Washer and dryer laundry room shared. Trash included. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Cats and Dogs ok. Ask about restrictions. Available April 9th!