Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2

4631 Mississippi Street · No Longer Available
Location

4631 Mississippi Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 Available 02/10/20 1 bedroom condo in University Heights - This condo is located in a quiet 9 unit gated complex in University City on the edge of North park close to all. 588 sq ft condo with- 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, large fully equipped kitchen, and separate dinning. Common laundry on site and this unit is very clean must see!

Terms:
Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available for move-in Feb 10th, Pets negotiable.

YouTube Link:
We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/Hu0MNOVlo0M

Website Link:
For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2991747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 have any available units?
4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
