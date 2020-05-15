Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

4631 Mississippi St., Unit 2 Available 02/10/20 1 bedroom condo in University Heights - This condo is located in a quiet 9 unit gated complex in University City on the edge of North park close to all. 588 sq ft condo with- 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, large fully equipped kitchen, and separate dinning. Common laundry on site and this unit is very clean must see!



Terms:

Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available for move-in Feb 10th, Pets negotiable.



YouTube Link:

We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/Hu0MNOVlo0M



Website Link:

For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/



Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660

CA BRE# 01921889



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2991747)