4628 Alma Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

El Cerrito Home With Canyon Views - 3Br-2Ba, 1283 Sq. ft.

With an additional Room including a full bath on the terrace level with its own private entrance-perfect for an office or extra bedroom

In El Cerrito on a cul-de-sac with Sweeping Canyon Views

Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout

Open Concept Kitchen w/ white shaker cabinets, marble counter-tops, dual zone wine fridge, gas cooktop with 5 burners, and dual ovens, open shelves, island and breakfast nook

Master Bedroom with glass sliding door to deck and en-suite with glass shower and dual vanity

Home has central heat/AC with ceiling fans

Auto Sprinklers in the front and back with Backyard lighting on timer

New LE Washer/dryer

2 car attached garage with 2 driveway spaces

Gardener included

12 month lease required

Available September 1st

Unfurnished Home

Non-Smoking property

Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



(RLNE5096189)