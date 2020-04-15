4628 Alma Place

Amenities
El Cerrito Home With Canyon Views - 3Br-2Ba, 1283 Sq. ft.
With an additional Room including a full bath on the terrace level with its own private entrance-perfect for an office or extra bedroom
In El Cerrito on a cul-de-sac with Sweeping Canyon Views
Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout
Open Concept Kitchen w/ white shaker cabinets, marble counter-tops, dual zone wine fridge, gas cooktop with 5 burners, and dual ovens, open shelves, island and breakfast nook
Master Bedroom with glass sliding door to deck and en-suite with glass shower and dual vanity
Home has central heat/AC with ceiling fans
Auto Sprinklers in the front and back with Backyard lighting on timer
New LE Washer/dryer
2 car attached garage with 2 driveway spaces
Gardener included
12 month lease required
Available September 1st
Unfurnished Home
Non-Smoking property
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com
(RLNE5096189)