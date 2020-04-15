All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

4628 Alma Place

4628 Alma Place · No Longer Available
Location

4628 Alma Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
El Cerrito Home With Canyon Views - 3Br-2Ba, 1283 Sq. ft.
With an additional Room including a full bath on the terrace level with its own private entrance-perfect for an office or extra bedroom
In El Cerrito on a cul-de-sac with Sweeping Canyon Views
Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout
Open Concept Kitchen w/ white shaker cabinets, marble counter-tops, dual zone wine fridge, gas cooktop with 5 burners, and dual ovens, open shelves, island and breakfast nook
Master Bedroom with glass sliding door to deck and en-suite with glass shower and dual vanity
Home has central heat/AC with ceiling fans
Auto Sprinklers in the front and back with Backyard lighting on timer
New LE Washer/dryer
2 car attached garage with 2 driveway spaces
Gardener included
12 month lease required
Available September 1st
Unfurnished Home
Non-Smoking property
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE5096189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 Alma Place have any available units?
4628 Alma Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4628 Alma Place have?
Some of 4628 Alma Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 Alma Place currently offering any rent specials?
4628 Alma Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 Alma Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4628 Alma Place is pet friendly.
Does 4628 Alma Place offer parking?
Yes, 4628 Alma Place offers parking.
Does 4628 Alma Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4628 Alma Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 Alma Place have a pool?
No, 4628 Alma Place does not have a pool.
Does 4628 Alma Place have accessible units?
No, 4628 Alma Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 Alma Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4628 Alma Place does not have units with dishwashers.
