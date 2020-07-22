4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Extra large 2 bedroom condo has everything you need in an incredible location. 1000 sq ft of Meticulously cared for and immaculately clean townhouse style living space. Large downstairs living area boasts a spacious kitchen, half bath, large closet, easy care laminate floors and working fireplace. Kitchen has newer appliances throughout including a dishwasher and full sized washer & dryer. Sliding door leads to a private patio with OCEAN VIEWS and panoramic vows of Dusty Rhodes park.



Upstairs has brand new flooring. Large master bedroom has a private half bath, vaulted ceilings, enormous closet and more ocean views. Second spacious bedroom with vaulted ceilings and dual pane sliding glass door. Spacious and clean hall bath and large linen closet.



This place really has it all. TWO assigned parking spaces. Spacious bedrooms. Full bath & 2 half baths. Easy freeway access! Bike to the beach! Walk to the park! Say goodbye to the laundromat!

14 unit condo complex with ocean views and convenient location