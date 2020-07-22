All apartments in San Diego
4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1

4624 West Point Loma Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4624 West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Extra large 2 bedroom condo has everything you need in an incredible location. 1000 sq ft of Meticulously cared for and immaculately clean townhouse style living space. Large downstairs living area boasts a spacious kitchen, half bath, large closet, easy care laminate floors and working fireplace. Kitchen has newer appliances throughout including a dishwasher and full sized washer & dryer. Sliding door leads to a private patio with OCEAN VIEWS and panoramic vows of Dusty Rhodes park.

Upstairs has brand new flooring. Large master bedroom has a private half bath, vaulted ceilings, enormous closet and more ocean views. Second spacious bedroom with vaulted ceilings and dual pane sliding glass door. Spacious and clean hall bath and large linen closet.

This place really has it all. TWO assigned parking spaces. Spacious bedrooms. Full bath & 2 half baths. Easy freeway access! Bike to the beach! Walk to the park! Say goodbye to the laundromat!
14 unit condo complex with ocean views and convenient location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 have any available units?
4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 have?
Some of 4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 offers parking.
Does 4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 have a pool?
No, 4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4624 West Point Loma Boulevard #8 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
