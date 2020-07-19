All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4615 Cape May Ave

4615 Cape May Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4615 Cape May Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 Cape May Ave have any available units?
4615 Cape May Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 Cape May Ave have?
Some of 4615 Cape May Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 Cape May Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4615 Cape May Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 Cape May Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4615 Cape May Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4615 Cape May Ave offer parking?
No, 4615 Cape May Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4615 Cape May Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4615 Cape May Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 Cape May Ave have a pool?
No, 4615 Cape May Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4615 Cape May Ave have accessible units?
No, 4615 Cape May Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 Cape May Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615 Cape May Ave has units with dishwashers.
