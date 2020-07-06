All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive

4610 1/2 Marlborough Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4610 1/2 Marlborough Dr, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex for rent in Kensington! - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex for rent in Kensington!

Right off of Adams Ave. completely remodeled top floor unit! Beautiful hardwood floors, stone walls accents, stainless steel appliances, off street parking, common laundry, water & trash paid!

Sorry NO Pets.

Available in NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $2,100
Deposit: $2,000
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4292383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive have any available units?
4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive have?
Some of 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive offers parking.
Does 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive have a pool?
No, 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive have accessible units?
No, 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 1/2 Marlborough Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University