4587 39th St Unit 8

Amenities
2BR 2BA Normal Heights Condo - 1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Space, Washer/Dryer in Unit, No Carpet, Water Included - ***AVAILABLE NOW****
Located in Normal Heights
4587 39th Street Unit 8
San Diego, CA 92116
**No Smoking Complex**
CROSS STREETS: Madison Ave
2 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 741 sqft
Condo
2nd Floor
1 Car Detached Garage + Parking Space
Gated Complex
Located on a Cul-de-sac
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Electric
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Wood Cabinets
Tile Kitchen Floor
Neutral Paint
**No Carpet**
Vinyl Flooring Throughout
Tile Flooring in Bathrooms
Fireplace in Living Room
Linen Closet in Hallway
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Window Nook in Master Bedroom
Updated Master Bathroom - Shower Only
Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
2nd Bath has Tub/Shower Combination
AC/Heat - Forced
Balcony off Dining Area
Storage Closet on Balcony
1 Parking Space
COMPLEX FEATURES:
Gated Complex
Community Grill
CLOSE TO:
Ward Canyon Dog Park
Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park
Public Transportation
Restaurants
Nightlife
Interstate 15 & 805
Coffee Shops
Kensington Library
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
Lease Terms: Month to Month or 6 month lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2075.00
PET INFORMATION:
1 Dog Only - 30LBs or Less
No Cats - Firm
Pet Deposit $250
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
No Cats Allowed
