All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4587 39th St Unit 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4587 39th St Unit 8
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

4587 39th St Unit 8

4587 39th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4587 39th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
2BR 2BA Normal Heights Condo - 1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Space, Washer/Dryer in Unit, No Carpet, Water Included - ***AVAILABLE NOW****

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

Located in Normal Heights

4587 39th Street Unit 8
San Diego, CA 92116
**No Smoking Complex**

CROSS STREETS: Madison Ave

2 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 741 sqft
Condo
2nd Floor
1 Car Detached Garage + Parking Space
Gated Complex
Located on a Cul-de-sac

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Electric
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Wood Cabinets
Tile Kitchen Floor

Neutral Paint
**No Carpet**
Vinyl Flooring Throughout
Tile Flooring in Bathrooms
Fireplace in Living Room
Linen Closet in Hallway
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Window Nook in Master Bedroom
Updated Master Bathroom - Shower Only
Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
2nd Bath has Tub/Shower Combination
AC/Heat - Forced
Balcony off Dining Area
Storage Closet on Balcony
1 Car Detached Garage + 1 Parking Space

COMPLEX FEATURES:
Gated Complex
Community Grill

CLOSE TO:
Ward Canyon Dog Park
Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park
Public Transportation
Restaurants
Nightlife
Interstate 15 & 805
Coffee Shops
Kensington Library

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
Lease Terms: Month to Month or 6 month lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2075.00

PET INFORMATION:
1 Dog Only - 30LBs or Less
No Cats - Firm
Pet Deposit $250
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5307558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4587 39th St Unit 8 have any available units?
4587 39th St Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4587 39th St Unit 8 have?
Some of 4587 39th St Unit 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4587 39th St Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
4587 39th St Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4587 39th St Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4587 39th St Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 4587 39th St Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 4587 39th St Unit 8 offers parking.
Does 4587 39th St Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4587 39th St Unit 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4587 39th St Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 4587 39th St Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 4587 39th St Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 4587 39th St Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4587 39th St Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4587 39th St Unit 8 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University