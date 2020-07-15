4587 39th St Unit 8

Amenities

2BR 2BA Normal Heights Condo - 1 Car Garage + 1 Parking Space, Washer/Dryer in Unit, No Carpet, Water Included - ***AVAILABLE NOW****



Located in Normal Heights



4587 39th Street Unit 8

San Diego, CA 92116

**No Smoking Complex**



CROSS STREETS: Madison Ave



2 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

Estimated 741 sqft

Condo

2nd Floor

1 Car Detached Garage + Parking Space

Gated Complex

Located on a Cul-de-sac



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven-Electric

Microwave

Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Countertops

Wood Cabinets

Tile Kitchen Floor



Neutral Paint

**No Carpet**

Vinyl Flooring Throughout

Tile Flooring in Bathrooms

Fireplace in Living Room

Linen Closet in Hallway

Washer/Dryer in Unit

Window Nook in Master Bedroom

Updated Master Bathroom - Shower Only

Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

2nd Bath has Tub/Shower Combination

AC/Heat - Forced

Balcony off Dining Area

Storage Closet on Balcony

1 Car Detached Garage + 1 Parking Space



COMPLEX FEATURES:

Gated Complex

Community Grill



CLOSE TO:

Ward Canyon Dog Park

Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park

Public Transportation

Restaurants

Nightlife

Interstate 15 & 805

Coffee Shops

Kensington Library



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

Lease Terms: Month to Month or 6 month lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2075.00



PET INFORMATION:

1 Dog Only - 30LBs or Less

No Cats - Firm

Pet Deposit $250

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



