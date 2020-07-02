4577 Manitou Way

Amenities

all utils included air conditioning internet access furnished

This brand new studio/granny flat shares the back yard with the main 3 bedroom house on the same property. It's fully furnished with in unit laundry, heat and AC, comes with all utilities included including internet. Looking for a 3-6 month tenant, travel nurse, etc. Located in the highly desirable and central neighborhood of Clairemont. Please contact Brandon wilcox with questions at 360.510.3379 or Brandon@denttprop.com

