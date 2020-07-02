All apartments in San Diego
Location

4577 Manitou Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

all utils included
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
This brand new studio/granny flat shares the back yard with the main 3 bedroom house on the same property. It's fully furnished with in unit laundry, heat and AC, comes with all utilities included including internet. Looking for a 3-6 month tenant, travel nurse, etc. Located in the highly desirable and central neighborhood of Clairemont. Please contact Brandon wilcox with questions at 360.510.3379 or Brandon@denttprop.com
This brand new studio/granny flat shares the back yard with the main 3 bedroom house on the same property. It's fully furnished with in unit laundry, heat and AC, comes with all utilities included including internet. Looking for a 3-6 month tenant, travel nurse, etc. Located in the highly desirable and central neighborhood of Clairemont. Please contact Brandon wilcox with questions at 360.510.3379 or Brandon@denttprop.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4577 Manitou Way have any available units?
4577 Manitou Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4577 Manitou Way have?
Some of 4577 Manitou Way's amenities include all utils included, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4577 Manitou Way currently offering any rent specials?
4577 Manitou Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4577 Manitou Way pet-friendly?
No, 4577 Manitou Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4577 Manitou Way offer parking?
No, 4577 Manitou Way does not offer parking.
Does 4577 Manitou Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4577 Manitou Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4577 Manitou Way have a pool?
No, 4577 Manitou Way does not have a pool.
Does 4577 Manitou Way have accessible units?
No, 4577 Manitou Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4577 Manitou Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4577 Manitou Way does not have units with dishwashers.

