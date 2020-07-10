All apartments in San Diego
4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2

4574 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4574 39th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
We are a small family-owned and operated business offering a spacious upstairs 2BR 2BA in a quiet, small complex near local elementary school and parks. It is located between I-15 and I-805 with quick access to either freeway! Included is a large kitchen with cabinets, gas stove, and refrigerator. There is lots of closet space and hallway storage. This lovely apartment has a large built-in bookshelf in the living room with a spacious open floor plan. There is designated parking and laundry facilities on-site for your convenience! Cats are welcome! NO DOGS. Utilities not included in RENT

Rental Terms/// 6 Months
-Rent$1,750.00
-Deposit: $1000.00
-Application fee: $35.00 per adult
-Lease: 6 months
-Available: NOW

Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clariemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at 858-278-5510

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 have any available units?
4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 have?
Some of 4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 currently offering any rent specials?
4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 pet-friendly?
No, 4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 offer parking?
Yes, 4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 offers parking.
Does 4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 have a pool?
No, 4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 does not have a pool.
Does 4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 have accessible units?
No, 4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2 does not have units with dishwashers.

