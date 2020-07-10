4574 39TH ST - #6-UP2

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

We are a small family-owned and operated business offering a spacious upstairs 2BR 2BA in a quiet, small complex near local elementary school and parks. It is located between I-15 and I-805 with quick access to either freeway! Included is a large kitchen with cabinets, gas stove, and refrigerator. There is lots of closet space and hallway storage. This lovely apartment has a large built-in bookshelf in the living room with a spacious open floor plan. There is designated parking and laundry facilities on-site for your convenience! Cats are welcome! NO DOGS. Utilities not included in RENT



Rental Terms/// 6 Months

-Rent$1,750.00

-Deposit: $1000.00

-Application fee: $35.00 per adult

-Lease: 6 months

-Available: NOW



Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clariemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at 858-278-5510