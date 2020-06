Amenities

3 bedroom home with backyard and garage - This spacious home just minutes from the desirable North Park area is not to be missed! 3bedroom/2bath, 2 living areas, eat in kitchen, gorgeous hardwood floors, mudroom, laundry room with washer/dryer, tons of storage including large bedroom closets, 2 car garage with additional driveway parking, and large backyard with patio.

No Pets Allowed



