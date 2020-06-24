Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4567 Wilson Ave. Available 04/02/19 Completely Renovated 2/1 single block from Adams Ave - Enjoy the quite serenity of a spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment on the ground floor with your own secluded garden tucked behind the front house. Completely renovated apartment!



Features:

Great Location approx. 1 Block from Adams Ave.

Easy walking distance to Vons, great restaurants, coffee shops and specialty stores.

Easy access to 805 & 15 Freeways.

Lease Term 12 Months.

Pets OK with Pet Security Deposit.



Apartment Features

Brand New Kitchen Cabinets & Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances.

Quartz Easy to Clean Counter tops.

New Dishwasher, GE Refrigerator & Gas Stove.

Off Street Designated Parking - 2 parking spaces.

Upgraded Bathrooms with All new Fixtures, Toilet, Basin and Cabinets, etc.

Water and Trash included.



Click below to request more information or Call Jeff at (619) 665-4825.



(RLNE2420096)