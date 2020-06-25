All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

4560 49th Street

4560 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4560 49th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4560 49th Street Available 07/01/19 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with amazing yard - Beautiful, charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in quaint Talmadge neighborhood. Hard wood floors through out, bright unit with new paint, new kitchen cabinets, custom Wolf Stove, Wolf Microwave and lots of character. Home has an incredible back yard, complete with quaint shaded sitting area, storage shed and fully fenced in with back alley access,sliding gate, and 2 car garage. Home comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer, Wolf Stove and Microwave.

To schedule a viewing please call, text or email:
619-549-0296 Lisa Catano / lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and good rental references.
Tenant pays all utilities
Must have good credit - no evictions, no collections
Combined income must be 3xs monthly rent
Please do not disturb current occupants

(RLNE2141570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 49th Street have any available units?
4560 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4560 49th Street have?
Some of 4560 49th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4560 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4560 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4560 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4560 49th Street offers parking.
Does 4560 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4560 49th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 49th Street have a pool?
No, 4560 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4560 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 4560 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4560 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
