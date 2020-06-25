Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4560 49th Street Available 07/01/19 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with amazing yard - Beautiful, charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in quaint Talmadge neighborhood. Hard wood floors through out, bright unit with new paint, new kitchen cabinets, custom Wolf Stove, Wolf Microwave and lots of character. Home has an incredible back yard, complete with quaint shaded sitting area, storage shed and fully fenced in with back alley access,sliding gate, and 2 car garage. Home comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer, Wolf Stove and Microwave.



To schedule a viewing please call, text or email:

619-549-0296 Lisa Catano / lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and good rental references.

Tenant pays all utilities

Must have good credit - no evictions, no collections

Combined income must be 3xs monthly rent

Please do not disturb current occupants



(RLNE2141570)