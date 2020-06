Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bed / 1 Bath Craftsman in Talmadge with backyard & garage Set in the heart of Talmadge this 2 bed / 1 bath has the best of both worlds. It is settled in a nice neighborhood with easy access to the 8, 15 and 805 along with neighboring towns such as Kensington and College area. There is a backyard with a deck and a garage for storage or a small car.



(RLNE4923291)