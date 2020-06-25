All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4553 Campus Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4553 Campus Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:54 PM

4553 Campus Avenue

4553 Campus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4553 Campus Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Ask About Our Move In Special!!!!

DJS Properties is a small owned and operated business offering a spacious 3 bed 3 bath townhouse in a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. This small 7 unit apartment complex is conveniently located north of downtown San Diego and easily accessed from the 163 & 805 freeways. It is within walking distance of blocks and blocks of restaurants, shopping, and hub for families looking to live in an urban area.

Included is a large kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, refinished counter tops and plenty of quality hardwood counter and cabinet space! The floors are new and carpets in the bedrooms are new! There are 2 balconies and a small porch area. The complex is gated and features laundry room hookups with detached garage and personal parking spot. Cats are welcome. NO DOGS!!!!

Utilities not included in RENT.
Rental Terms/// 6 Months
•Rent: $2,600.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00 per adult
•Security Deposit: $1,500.00

Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at 858-278-5510
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4553 Campus Avenue have any available units?
4553 Campus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4553 Campus Avenue have?
Some of 4553 Campus Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4553 Campus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4553 Campus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4553 Campus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4553 Campus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4553 Campus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4553 Campus Avenue offers parking.
Does 4553 Campus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4553 Campus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4553 Campus Avenue have a pool?
No, 4553 Campus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4553 Campus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4553 Campus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4553 Campus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4553 Campus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University