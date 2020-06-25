4553 Campus Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Ask About Our Move In Special!!!!



DJS Properties is a small owned and operated business offering a spacious 3 bed 3 bath townhouse in a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. This small 7 unit apartment complex is conveniently located north of downtown San Diego and easily accessed from the 163 & 805 freeways. It is within walking distance of blocks and blocks of restaurants, shopping, and hub for families looking to live in an urban area.



Included is a large kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, refinished counter tops and plenty of quality hardwood counter and cabinet space! The floors are new and carpets in the bedrooms are new! There are 2 balconies and a small porch area. The complex is gated and features laundry room hookups with detached garage and personal parking spot. Cats are welcome. NO DOGS!!!!



Utilities not included in RENT.

Rental Terms/// 6 Months

•Rent: $2,600.00

•Available: Now

•Application Fee: $35.00 per adult

•Security Deposit: $1,500.00



Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at 858-278-5510

Contact us to schedule a showing.