Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4546 Felton St.

4546 Felton Street · (858) 222-4663 ext. 502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4546 Felton Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4546 Felton St. · Avail. now

$1,588

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
NORMAL HEIGHTS ONE BEDROOM PET FRIENDLY AVAILABLE NOW!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This lovely home is situated in the heart of Normal Heights. This studio has been fully upgraded.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven & Microwave
- Granite Countertops
- Deck
- 1 Car Driveway parking

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 1 Car Driveway parking
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1958
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Front
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for water, trash, sewer, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

PROPERTY VIDEO LINK:

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next.  This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork.   We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history.  If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed.  Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER?  We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS.  We are here to help!  Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.
 
(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E.  #01854799

(RLNE5870042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4546 Felton St. have any available units?
4546 Felton St. has a unit available for $1,588 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4546 Felton St. have?
Some of 4546 Felton St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4546 Felton St. currently offering any rent specials?
4546 Felton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4546 Felton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4546 Felton St. is pet friendly.
Does 4546 Felton St. offer parking?
Yes, 4546 Felton St. offers parking.
Does 4546 Felton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4546 Felton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4546 Felton St. have a pool?
No, 4546 Felton St. does not have a pool.
Does 4546 Felton St. have accessible units?
No, 4546 Felton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4546 Felton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4546 Felton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
