4520 North Ave, #2
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

4520 North Ave, #2

4520 North Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4520 North Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2-Story Townhome with Dual Master Suites - University Heights - This 2 story townhome features vaulted ceilings, lots of windows and natural sunlight, fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer in unit and dual master suites perfect for roommates. New paint and carpet. Small yard perfect for drinking your morning coffee or small garden. Comes with detached 1-car garage. Private gated small complex. Ample street parking. Great location within walking distance to lots of shops and restaurants in University Heights and Park Blvd. Small dog allowed with pet deposit.

AVAILABLE NOW!
Small Dogs negotiable with refundable $500 pet deposit.
No Cats.
Credit check fee is $35 per person.
Min. credit score of 650
1 year lease

(RLNE5115389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 North Ave, #2 have any available units?
4520 North Ave, #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 North Ave, #2 have?
Some of 4520 North Ave, #2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 North Ave, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4520 North Ave, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 North Ave, #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4520 North Ave, #2 is pet friendly.
Does 4520 North Ave, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4520 North Ave, #2 offers parking.
Does 4520 North Ave, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4520 North Ave, #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 North Ave, #2 have a pool?
No, 4520 North Ave, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4520 North Ave, #2 have accessible units?
No, 4520 North Ave, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 North Ave, #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 North Ave, #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
