4520 North Ave, #2

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2-Story Townhome with Dual Master Suites - University Heights - This 2 story townhome features vaulted ceilings, lots of windows and natural sunlight, fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer in unit and dual master suites perfect for roommates. New paint and carpet. Small yard perfect for drinking your morning coffee or small garden. Comes with detached 1-car garage. Private gated small complex. Ample street parking. Great location within walking distance to lots of shops and restaurants in University Heights and Park Blvd. Small dog allowed with pet deposit.



AVAILABLE NOW!

Small Dogs negotiable with refundable $500 pet deposit.

No Cats.

Credit check fee is $35 per person.

Min. credit score of 650

1 year lease



(RLNE5115389)