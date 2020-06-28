4516 Kickapoo Ct

Amenities

Renovated Canyon View 3bdr/2 bath - Property Id: 152569



$3,000 - Canyon View 3 Bed & 2 Bath Home (Bay Ho)

Recently renovated 1,292 square foot three bedroom two bath canyon view home on quiet street.



*Expansive canyon view with pergola covered patio

*Large backyard

*Quiet family neighborhood*

*Non-smoking

*Air Conditioning

*Separate laundry room with washer & dryer

*Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave & oven

*Two full size baths



Attached garage and above garage apartment seen in photos are already separately rented and occupied.



Available immediately. Please email/text for showings (858) 405-8409 cell. $45 application fee (through TurboTenant on-line). Deposit is $3,000. Dog OK (back fence is 4' height).



Bedroom sizes: 9 x 12.5, 11 x 12.5, 10.5 x 8.25. No garage access/storage.

*Great central location: 6 minutes to La Jolla Shores and Pacific Beach and 10 minute drive to downtown San Diego. 4 blocks to Vons Grocery, movie theater, sushi and restaurants. Montessori school 2 blocks away.

