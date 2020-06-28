4516 Kickapoo Ct

Amenities
Renovated Canyon View 3bdr/2 bath - Property Id: 152569
$3,000 - Canyon View 3 Bed & 2 Bath Home (Bay Ho)
Recently renovated 1,292 square foot three bedroom two bath canyon view home on quiet street.
*Expansive canyon view with pergola covered patio
*Large backyard
*Quiet family neighborhood*
*Non-smoking
*Air Conditioning
*Separate laundry room with washer & dryer
*Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave & oven
*Two full size baths
Attached garage and above garage apartment seen in photos are already separately rented and occupied.
Available immediately. Please email/text for showings (858) 405-8409 cell. $45 application fee (through TurboTenant on-line). Deposit is $3,000. Dog OK (back fence is 4' height).
Bedroom sizes: 9 x 12.5, 11 x 12.5, 10.5 x 8.25. No garage access/storage.
*Great central location: 6 minutes to La Jolla Shores and Pacific Beach and 10 minute drive to downtown San Diego. 4 blocks to Vons Grocery, movie theater, sushi and restaurants. Montessori school 2 blocks away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152569p
Property Id 152569
(RLNE5126323)