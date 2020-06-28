All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

4516 Kickapoo Ct

4516 Kickapoo Court · No Longer Available
Location

4516 Kickapoo Court, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Renovated Canyon View 3bdr/2 bath - Property Id: 152569

$3,000 - Canyon View 3 Bed & 2 Bath Home (Bay Ho)
Recently renovated 1,292 square foot three bedroom two bath canyon view home on quiet street.

*Expansive canyon view with pergola covered patio
*Large backyard
*Quiet family neighborhood*
*Non-smoking
*Air Conditioning
*Separate laundry room with washer & dryer
*Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave & oven
*Two full size baths

Attached garage and above garage apartment seen in photos are already separately rented and occupied.

Available immediately. Please email/text for showings (858) 405-8409 cell. $45 application fee (through TurboTenant on-line). Deposit is $3,000. Dog OK (back fence is 4' height).

Bedroom sizes: 9 x 12.5, 11 x 12.5, 10.5 x 8.25. No garage access/storage.
*Great central location: 6 minutes to La Jolla Shores and Pacific Beach and 10 minute drive to downtown San Diego. 4 blocks to Vons Grocery, movie theater, sushi and restaurants. Montessori school 2 blocks away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152569p
Property Id 152569

(RLNE5126323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Kickapoo Ct have any available units?
4516 Kickapoo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4516 Kickapoo Ct have?
Some of 4516 Kickapoo Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 Kickapoo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Kickapoo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Kickapoo Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4516 Kickapoo Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4516 Kickapoo Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4516 Kickapoo Ct offers parking.
Does 4516 Kickapoo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4516 Kickapoo Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Kickapoo Ct have a pool?
No, 4516 Kickapoo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Kickapoo Ct have accessible units?
No, 4516 Kickapoo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Kickapoo Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4516 Kickapoo Ct has units with dishwashers.
