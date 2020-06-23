All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4490 Caminito Fuente

4490 Caminito Fuente · No Longer Available
Location

4490 Caminito Fuente, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare Opportunity! 3br 2.5 bath townhome in University Hrights with EXPANSIVE VIEWS of valley and mountains. FANTASTIC LOCATION central to everything in San Diego. Friendly walking community close to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery and more. Perfect for couples or families.Heights

HUGE master bedroom upstairs with VALLEY VIEWS and ample closet space. Master bath is large with double sinks. Two more bedrooms and guest bath are also upstairs. Oak wood floors cover the entire lower level, with a custom ½ bath, upgraded kitchen, dining room, and large living room with more valley views. Modern kitchen appliances including dishwasher, laundry room with washer and dryer, storage in garage, and a private carport. Ample parking for guests within the gated community.

Located in a private, highly-desired gated community with only 26 units. Extremely quiet – these units rarely become available. Pool and clubhouse with barbecue.

Sorry no smokers. Small dog or other pets will be considered with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4490 Caminito Fuente have any available units?
4490 Caminito Fuente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4490 Caminito Fuente have?
Some of 4490 Caminito Fuente's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4490 Caminito Fuente currently offering any rent specials?
4490 Caminito Fuente isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4490 Caminito Fuente pet-friendly?
Yes, 4490 Caminito Fuente is pet friendly.
Does 4490 Caminito Fuente offer parking?
Yes, 4490 Caminito Fuente does offer parking.
Does 4490 Caminito Fuente have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4490 Caminito Fuente offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4490 Caminito Fuente have a pool?
Yes, 4490 Caminito Fuente has a pool.
Does 4490 Caminito Fuente have accessible units?
No, 4490 Caminito Fuente does not have accessible units.
Does 4490 Caminito Fuente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4490 Caminito Fuente has units with dishwashers.
