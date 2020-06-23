4490 Caminito Fuente

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rare Opportunity! 3br 2.5 bath townhome in University Hrights with EXPANSIVE VIEWS of valley and mountains. FANTASTIC LOCATION central to everything in San Diego. Friendly walking community close to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery and more. Perfect for couples or families.Heights



HUGE master bedroom upstairs with VALLEY VIEWS and ample closet space. Master bath is large with double sinks. Two more bedrooms and guest bath are also upstairs. Oak wood floors cover the entire lower level, with a custom ½ bath, upgraded kitchen, dining room, and large living room with more valley views. Modern kitchen appliances including dishwasher, laundry room with washer and dryer, storage in garage, and a private carport. Ample parking for guests within the gated community.



Located in a private, highly-desired gated community with only 26 units. Extremely quiet – these units rarely become available. Pool and clubhouse with barbecue.



Sorry no smokers. Small dog or other pets will be considered with additional deposit.