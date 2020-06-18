Amenities

4489 41st Street Available 05/28/20 Kensington home ready for immediate move in! Dog Friendly! Washer & Dryer! - Located on the corner of 41st and Monroe near the Kensington community of San Diego, this amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is ready now!



Corner lot, with fully fenced yard, privacy landscaping, mature shade trees, entry porch, and drive thru yard to single car detached garage and automatic metal gate. You can enter the home from both the front door main entrance or the rear french doors into the kitchen from the back yard/garage.



As you enter through the front door, you enter a large, bright living room with fire place. You then move through the extra large dining room or family room, which features wall to wall french doors that open onto the front entrance patio.



The large kitchen is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets, microwave shelf, pantries, large fridge, stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Off the kitchen is a small closet with a stackable washer and dryer included.



There are three large bedrooms, all approximately the same size with standard sized closets. Each closet has various shelving upgrades or cedar upgrades. In the hallway is a large and deep linen closet. The bathroom features vanity, tub/shower combo, and large medicine cabinet.



Pet policy: No cats. Dogs considered with additional $500 deposit per pet and $50 month pet rent per pet.



Application Policy: Verifiable income must be 3 times the monthly rent. Good credit and no adverse rental history, including no evictions. An application is required for each occupant over the age of 18. Each application fee is $37.



Available to view 5/28/2020. Tenant pays all utilities: gas, electric, water, sewer and phone/internet/cable. Pest control and landscaping ARE NOT included and are tenant's responsibility. No smoking. One year lease. Deposit equal to one month's rent.



Please feel free to apply online at www.buchananpm.com or complete a guest card to schedule a showing.



No Cats Allowed



