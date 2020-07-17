All apartments in San Diego
4482 Bond Street

4482 Bond Street · No Longer Available
Location

4482 Bond Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
tennis court
Newly paint and plank flooring in the bedrooms and wood floors through out unit with easy access to the fwy I-5 and I-52. Centrally located near Mission Bay, Mission Beach and world-famous SeaWorld. Just a short walk to enjoy sunsets at the bay, tennis courts, water activities and more.This location is near Mission Bay you can take a 5 minute walk to enjoy a stroll around the bay and take in the sunset.It is also near trails for enjoying a nice jog. This condo quality unit has charm.

Rent $1695
Indoor pets okay with $25 pet rent for up to 2 dogs.

There is laundry on site. Make an appointment to view this beach home and apply for it today!

Please text 619-507-8917 start text with 4482 - then your name and when you want to view the unit.
to apply please go to our website at www.melroyproperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1695, $25 pet rent monthly Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4482 Bond Street have any available units?
4482 Bond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4482 Bond Street have?
Some of 4482 Bond Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4482 Bond Street currently offering any rent specials?
4482 Bond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4482 Bond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4482 Bond Street is pet friendly.
Does 4482 Bond Street offer parking?
No, 4482 Bond Street does not offer parking.
Does 4482 Bond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4482 Bond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4482 Bond Street have a pool?
No, 4482 Bond Street does not have a pool.
Does 4482 Bond Street have accessible units?
No, 4482 Bond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4482 Bond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4482 Bond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
