Last updated April 16 2019

4473 Via Pasear

4473 via Pasear · No Longer Available
Location

4473 via Pasear, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely 2 BR / 2 Ba Townhome in Beautiful Vista La Jolla! - We invite you to come explore this gorgeous townhome in one of San Diego's most desirable communities, and to make it your own!

With its open, welcoming floor plan and contemporary finishes, this home is an entertainer's delight! Among the countless amenities for the discerning renter:

- Plank wood flooring
- Upgraded kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances
- Plentiful cabinet space, quartz counters
- Oversize windows everywhere invite natural light
- Recessed lighting in every room
- Working fireplace
- Large Master BR / Bath Suite including steamer shower
- Second bedroom with private bath
- Ample closets and storage space
- Attached 2-car garage housing Washer / Dryer
- Charming private patio

PLUS - your rent includes access to the community's beautiful swimming pools, tennis courts, and shared BBQ pit!

Water, trash and sewer paid by landlord. One pet may be approved with an additional deposit. Non-smoking property.

Please TEXT Hank at 619-708-1135 to schedule your private viewing today!

(RLNE4788429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4473 Via Pasear have any available units?
4473 Via Pasear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4473 Via Pasear have?
Some of 4473 Via Pasear's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4473 Via Pasear currently offering any rent specials?
4473 Via Pasear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4473 Via Pasear pet-friendly?
Yes, 4473 Via Pasear is pet friendly.
Does 4473 Via Pasear offer parking?
Yes, 4473 Via Pasear offers parking.
Does 4473 Via Pasear have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4473 Via Pasear offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4473 Via Pasear have a pool?
Yes, 4473 Via Pasear has a pool.
Does 4473 Via Pasear have accessible units?
No, 4473 Via Pasear does not have accessible units.
Does 4473 Via Pasear have units with dishwashers?
No, 4473 Via Pasear does not have units with dishwashers.
