Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

4462 1/2 Bancroft St.

4462 1/2 Bancroft St · No Longer Available
Location

4462 1/2 Bancroft St, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
This is a Four Bedroom house with additional office size room located in the heart of a peaceful residential neighborhood of house proud homes Two blocks away is the trendy Antique Row on Adams Ave. Shops and Restaurants. Off street parking behind fully fenced property. A 9ftX9ft Shed for storage. Currently rented to Navy Officer and family who will be happy to refer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

