4462 1/2 Bancroft St, San Diego, CA 92116 Normal Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
This is a Four Bedroom house with additional office size room located in the heart of a peaceful residential neighborhood of house proud homes Two blocks away is the trendy Antique Row on Adams Ave. Shops and Restaurants. Off street parking behind fully fenced property. A 9ftX9ft Shed for storage. Currently rented to Navy Officer and family who will be happy to refer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4462 1/2 Bancroft St. have any available units?
4462 1/2 Bancroft St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4462 1/2 Bancroft St. have?
Some of 4462 1/2 Bancroft St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4462 1/2 Bancroft St. currently offering any rent specials?
4462 1/2 Bancroft St. is not currently offering any rent specials.