4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2 Story 2B/1BA w/ Washer/Dryer, Reserved Parking, & Balcony! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Nice 2BR/1BA two-story condo available for lease in the University Town Square community located in central UTC area. This corner unit condo features 976 SF of living space over two levels. Home opens to the kitchen, living room, and dining area. Living room features tall ceilings, and a cozy fireplace. Dining area has sliding glass door to access to the private patio. Kitchen has ample cabinet space, pantry space, and more. Stacked washer/dryer in closet on first level. Both bedrooms are located upstairs. First bedroom has vaulted ceilings, access door to private balcony, and a walk-in closet. Second bedroom has mirrored panel closet doors and a sliding glass door to the balcony. Bathroom is upstairs with tile flooring, shower/tub combo, and storage space. Conveniently located across the street from shopping and a quick drive to major freeways! The community has a swimming pool and well-maintained landscape throughout. Community located across the street from UTC!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1975

- WASHER/DRYER: included (stacked)

- AIR CONDITIONING: No, Heat only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one small pet



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8P7pzGz-Cs



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: UTC

- FLOORING: Tile and carpet

- PARKING: 2 assigned parking spaces

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: No, patio only

- YEAR BUILT: 1985



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace as is. Pocket door to laundry does not function and is as is. Refrigerator shelving and drawers as is.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4314416)