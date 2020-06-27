All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51

4445 Nobel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4445 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 Story 2B/1BA w/ Washer/Dryer, Reserved Parking, & Balcony! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Nice 2BR/1BA two-story condo available for lease in the University Town Square community located in central UTC area. This corner unit condo features 976 SF of living space over two levels. Home opens to the kitchen, living room, and dining area. Living room features tall ceilings, and a cozy fireplace. Dining area has sliding glass door to access to the private patio. Kitchen has ample cabinet space, pantry space, and more. Stacked washer/dryer in closet on first level. Both bedrooms are located upstairs. First bedroom has vaulted ceilings, access door to private balcony, and a walk-in closet. Second bedroom has mirrored panel closet doors and a sliding glass door to the balcony. Bathroom is upstairs with tile flooring, shower/tub combo, and storage space. Conveniently located across the street from shopping and a quick drive to major freeways! The community has a swimming pool and well-maintained landscape throughout. Community located across the street from UTC!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1975
- WASHER/DRYER: included (stacked)
- AIR CONDITIONING: No, Heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one small pet

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8P7pzGz-Cs

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: UTC
- FLOORING: Tile and carpet
- PARKING: 2 assigned parking spaces
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: No, patio only
- YEAR BUILT: 1985

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace as is. Pocket door to laundry does not function and is as is. Refrigerator shelving and drawers as is.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4314416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 have any available units?
4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 have?
Some of 4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 currently offering any rent specials?
4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 is pet friendly.
Does 4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 offer parking?
Yes, 4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 offers parking.
Does 4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 have a pool?
Yes, 4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 has a pool.
Does 4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 have accessible units?
No, 4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4445 Nobel Drive Unit 51 does not have units with dishwashers.
