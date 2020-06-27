Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel pool tennis court clubhouse

4441 Via Precipicio Available 08/16/19 UTC 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse - Ideal location by UTC mall! This is a beautiful 3 bed/2 bath, two-story townhome located in the Vista La Jolla complex. End unit with only one neighboring wall. Kitchen features breakfast bar, built-in microwave and stainless steel appliances. Attached two-car garage. Washer and dryer included. Common Pool and Tennis Courts.



No pet policy, assistive animals exempt. No utilities included. Sorry no roommates.



(858) 699-3851

leasing@torreypinespm.com

www.torreypinespm.com



Apply online: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/200629



Showings: https://showmojo.com/b723fed0d7/listings/mapsearch



All Applicants must have the following:



-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent

-Good Credit and Rental History

-A Valid Drivers License or Identification



Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.



No Pets Allowed



