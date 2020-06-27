All apartments in San Diego
4441 Via Precipicio
4441 Via Precipicio

4441 via Precipicio · No Longer Available
Location

4441 via Precipicio, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4441 Via Precipicio Available 08/16/19 UTC 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse - Ideal location by UTC mall! This is a beautiful 3 bed/2 bath, two-story townhome located in the Vista La Jolla complex. End unit with only one neighboring wall. Kitchen features breakfast bar, built-in microwave and stainless steel appliances. Attached two-car garage. Washer and dryer included. Common Pool and Tennis Courts.

No pet policy, assistive animals exempt. No utilities included. Sorry no roommates.

(858) 699-3851
leasing@torreypinespm.com
www.torreypinespm.com

Apply online: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/200629

Showings: https://showmojo.com/b723fed0d7/listings/mapsearch

All Applicants must have the following:

-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent
-Good Credit and Rental History
-A Valid Drivers License or Identification

Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2363498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 Via Precipicio have any available units?
4441 Via Precipicio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4441 Via Precipicio have?
Some of 4441 Via Precipicio's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 Via Precipicio currently offering any rent specials?
4441 Via Precipicio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 Via Precipicio pet-friendly?
No, 4441 Via Precipicio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4441 Via Precipicio offer parking?
Yes, 4441 Via Precipicio offers parking.
Does 4441 Via Precipicio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4441 Via Precipicio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 Via Precipicio have a pool?
Yes, 4441 Via Precipicio has a pool.
Does 4441 Via Precipicio have accessible units?
No, 4441 Via Precipicio does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 Via Precipicio have units with dishwashers?
No, 4441 Via Precipicio does not have units with dishwashers.
