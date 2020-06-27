Amenities
4441 Via Precipicio Available 08/16/19 UTC 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse - Ideal location by UTC mall! This is a beautiful 3 bed/2 bath, two-story townhome located in the Vista La Jolla complex. End unit with only one neighboring wall. Kitchen features breakfast bar, built-in microwave and stainless steel appliances. Attached two-car garage. Washer and dryer included. Common Pool and Tennis Courts.
No pet policy, assistive animals exempt. No utilities included. Sorry no roommates.
(858) 699-3851
leasing@torreypinespm.com
www.torreypinespm.com
Apply online: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/200629
Showings: https://showmojo.com/b723fed0d7/listings/mapsearch
All Applicants must have the following:
-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent
-Good Credit and Rental History
-A Valid Drivers License or Identification
Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2363498)