4435 Braeburn Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Kensington Large canyon 2bd/1ba home with sun room! - This charming 2BD/1BA house with attached 2-car garage is located in the quaint and darling Kensington neighborhood. The moment you walk in the door you are greeted with spectacular canyon views from the bright and open living and dining room. Enjoy spectacular sunsets from the comfort of your own backyard.



Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with new tile in the kitchen and bathroom. There is a beautiful sunroom immediately adjacent to the living/dining room which is over 300 additional square feet not included in the advertised square footage. The yard and planters are on automatic sprinklers and landscaper is included, so you won't have to worry about the maintenance. Home includes front loading modern stackable washer/dryer. The house has central heat and air.



Located in the charming Kensington neighborhood of San Diego, this house is minutes from restaurants, coffee houses, a movie theater, public parks and more. Near both the I-8 and I-15 freeways.



Application Policy: Verifiable income must be 3 times the monthly rent. Good credit and no adverse rental history, including no evictions. An application is required for each occupant over the age of 18. Each application is $37. We require a $1000 holding deposit and signed holding deposit agreement upon approved application.



Available February 1st. Do not disturb occupants. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking. Pets considered with additional deposit. 6-month lease. Deposit equal to one month's rent on approved rental application. Apply today on our website www.buchananpm.com or send us a guest card!



(RLNE3249519)