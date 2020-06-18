All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4435 Braeburn Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4435 Braeburn Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4435 Braeburn Road

4435 Braeburn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4435 Braeburn Road, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Kensington Large canyon 2bd/1ba home with sun room! - This charming 2BD/1BA house with attached 2-car garage is located in the quaint and darling Kensington neighborhood. The moment you walk in the door you are greeted with spectacular canyon views from the bright and open living and dining room. Enjoy spectacular sunsets from the comfort of your own backyard.

Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with new tile in the kitchen and bathroom. There is a beautiful sunroom immediately adjacent to the living/dining room which is over 300 additional square feet not included in the advertised square footage. The yard and planters are on automatic sprinklers and landscaper is included, so you won't have to worry about the maintenance. Home includes front loading modern stackable washer/dryer. The house has central heat and air.

Located in the charming Kensington neighborhood of San Diego, this house is minutes from restaurants, coffee houses, a movie theater, public parks and more. Near both the I-8 and I-15 freeways.

Application Policy: Verifiable income must be 3 times the monthly rent. Good credit and no adverse rental history, including no evictions. An application is required for each occupant over the age of 18. Each application is $37. We require a $1000 holding deposit and signed holding deposit agreement upon approved application.

Available February 1st. Do not disturb occupants. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking. Pets considered with additional deposit. 6-month lease. Deposit equal to one month's rent on approved rental application. Apply today on our website www.buchananpm.com or send us a guest card!

(RLNE3249519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4435 Braeburn Road have any available units?
4435 Braeburn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4435 Braeburn Road have?
Some of 4435 Braeburn Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4435 Braeburn Road currently offering any rent specials?
4435 Braeburn Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 Braeburn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4435 Braeburn Road is pet friendly.
Does 4435 Braeburn Road offer parking?
Yes, 4435 Braeburn Road does offer parking.
Does 4435 Braeburn Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4435 Braeburn Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 Braeburn Road have a pool?
No, 4435 Braeburn Road does not have a pool.
Does 4435 Braeburn Road have accessible units?
No, 4435 Braeburn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 Braeburn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4435 Braeburn Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University