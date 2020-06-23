All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4434 Temecula Street # 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4434 Temecula Street # 4
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

4434 Temecula Street # 4

4434 Temecula Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Loma Alta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4434 Temecula Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open House 1-3pm $1795 LARGE 1/1 w Garage + Parking Space. Close to beach and dog park! - Open house 1-3pm Saturday and Sunday. Please stop by and say hello!

This home has everything you are looking for... Large Open floor plan with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Open kitchen connected to a dinning room as well as a eat-in bar open to the living room. Enjoy an evening on the private patio and watch the fireworks! Master bedroom has a separate hallway from the rest of the house.
A short bike ride to the beach and dog park. ONE car garage! Pets allowed!
Please call for a viewing! Call Russell 618-867-1713 BRE #01954819
We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4605103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4434 Temecula Street # 4 have any available units?
4434 Temecula Street # 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4434 Temecula Street # 4 have?
Some of 4434 Temecula Street # 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4434 Temecula Street # 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4434 Temecula Street # 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 Temecula Street # 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4434 Temecula Street # 4 is pet friendly.
Does 4434 Temecula Street # 4 offer parking?
Yes, 4434 Temecula Street # 4 does offer parking.
Does 4434 Temecula Street # 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4434 Temecula Street # 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 Temecula Street # 4 have a pool?
No, 4434 Temecula Street # 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4434 Temecula Street # 4 have accessible units?
No, 4434 Temecula Street # 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 Temecula Street # 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4434 Temecula Street # 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University