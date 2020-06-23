4434 Temecula Street # 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open House 1-3pm $1795 LARGE 1/1 w Garage + Parking Space. Close to beach and dog park! - Open house 1-3pm Saturday and Sunday. Please stop by and say hello!



This home has everything you are looking for... Large Open floor plan with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Open kitchen connected to a dinning room as well as a eat-in bar open to the living room. Enjoy an evening on the private patio and watch the fireworks! Master bedroom has a separate hallway from the rest of the house.

A short bike ride to the beach and dog park. ONE car garage! Pets allowed!

Please call for a viewing! Call Russell 618-867-1713 BRE #01954819

